More rain needed before farmer confidence hits Warwick

SLOWLY RETURNING: Prices increased across all cattle classes this week at the Warwick Saleyards.

A GROWING abattoir market and the allure of rain is heartwarming for Warwick farmers but not all confidence has returned just yet.

McDougall and Sons agent Ross Ellis said this week’s cattle sale had been “very strong” with a growing buyer interest in the replacement heifer and fed steers market.

The average feeder stud averaged at around $4.15 while all classes improved in price this week.

Mr Ellis noted some of the improvement was due to the Southern processing plants opening up.

“Since Victoria eased their work regulations within the abattoir system, we’ve picked up a few more runs and they’re processing more meat which makes it a little bit easier for marketing purposes,” he said.

“Otherwise there were a lot of peaks and troughs, and that was all right when you hit a peak, but no good when you hit a trough.”

While being classed as essential service during the pandemic allowed for interstate travel, more viewers were also expected to hit the Warwick saleyards as the November 1 border reopening arrived.

“It’s freed up a lot more opportunity to get in and have a look and pick and choose,” Mr Ellis said.

“Particularly with Southern buyers there’s a robust market, because they’ve got a pretty good season down there.”

The comparison was noticeably stark when compared within our own backyard.

While La Nina forecasts had bolstered spirits, proof was still needed to make a discernible difference.

According to Weatherzone, Warwick has recorded a dismal 1.2mm over the past five days compared to other towns.

“We are still very dry. If you look at the river and creek levels, we still need a lot of moisture before we get too much overconfidence in the market,” Mr Ellis said.

“But it is looking better and most are expecting some rain hopefully next week.”