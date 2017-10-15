More rain predicted for Southern Downs area

RAIN is expected to continue in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt areas into Monday but the best falls will be in the area east of Warwick.

Some of the best rain to 9am Sunday was 32mm at Killarney with 8mm at Yangan which led to the cancellation of the heavy horse day, 6.8mm in Warwick and 7.2mm at Applethorpe just north of Stanthorpe.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said the Warwick and Stanthorpe areas were on the edge of the better falls.

"The better falls will be east of Warwick into the south-east region,” Mr Campbell said.

"There could be 20mm to 30mm tickling the Warwick area on Sunday into Monday. After that there will be slightly drier air with the rain heading to the Wide Bay area.”

The official forecast is a 90 per cent chance of 10-20mm for Warwick with Mr Campbell talking about heavier falls in the Warwick area well east of the town area.

While the percentage chance is the same, 5-10mm is predicted at Stanthorpe