More rain predicted for Warwick

Hopefully Warwick's wet October can continue. Jonno Colfs
Sean Teuma
by

WARWICK'S wet start to October took a bit of a hit yesterday, as the forecast gives hope to farmers anticipating more rainfall.

Just 0.2mm of rain fell up until 6pm on Wednesday, coinciding with a dry Tuesday afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said further rain is expected for the region both today and Friday.

"Thursday should start off fairly well throughout the day, with a shower or two predicted to move in through the west,” Mr Paech said.

"Between 0-5mm is expected, with a top of 28 degrees.

"On Friday, showers and gusty storms are likely to pass through Warwick, due to a trough and fronts moving through the area.

"Temperatures are forecasted to reach 30 degrees, four above the October average.

"Warwick could experience between 5-15mm of rain, with the potential for up to 30mm for those areas underneath the storm.”

