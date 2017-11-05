More severe storms forecast for Monday

Storms clouds will be around for the first half of the week.

Jonno Colfs

THERE is a bigger chance of a severe storm in the Warwick area on Monday than the storms that went through the area this afternoon.

The highest falls in the Southern Downs area recorded with the Bureau of Meteorology this afternoon were 21mm at Warahgai near Karara and 13mm at Talgai near Allora. There was also 21mm at Moogerah Dam east of the Great Dividing Range.

BOM forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said there was a medium to high chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday.

"The storms could be more severe on Monday than on Sunday and there is the chance of more storms but more to the east of Warwick on Tuesday.

"Showers are forecast on Wednesday and fine weather on Thursday,” Fitzgerald said.

Just after 5pm, one storm cell was north west of Warwick and tracking to the north east while the other cell is south east of Warwick travelling to the north east.

"Warwick is still in the warning area,” a spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The only report of hail to the bureau this afternoon has been in the Grafton area.