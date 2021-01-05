More street to be splashed across Warwick CBD

STREET art is being taken to the next level in Warwick, with more feature pieces soon to be splashed across the CBD.

After the rear wall of the Warwick Twin Cinema was adorned with a striking mural last year, another two are to follow in coming weeks.

Artist James Giddy will be in action this week and next to complete the pieces.

This facelift is part of the $50,000 Warwick Laneway power and public art

project under the $600 million Works for Queensland program, an initiative of the Queensland

Government.

The project also includes new power supply for the exterior of the Warwick Town

Hall to assist in the holding of events, and the Gus Eagleton mural completed in 2020.

While painting works are in progress, road closures are in place with no vehicle access to the

carpark via Grafton St.

Visitors are welcome to watch as the pieces are painted, but are asked to observe social distancing.