More support available for struggling Warwick clubs

CORONAVIRUS FUNDING: The second round is available, following council discussion on how to best reach the community.

STRUGGLING community groups could get their hands on an additional $200,000 of coronavirus funding soon.

This latest funding round forms part of the financial lifeline extended by Southern Downs Regional Council’s COVID-19 Economic Relief Package for not-for-profit organisations. Community Services, Towns and Villages, and Disaster Recovery councillor Sheryl Windle encouraged the region’s eligible organisations to review whether they needed the extra help.

“Recovery is a journey and the needs of the community are constantly changing. Council has implemented a phased and targeted approach to supporting the community through COVID-19 to offer financial relief when and where it is needed,” Cr Windle said.

“Initially Council provided immediate relief to residents and business with rate cuts and fee concessions, and after extensive community consultation, this next phase of funding focuses on not-for-profit organisations.

“Our dedicated community organisations make considerable and tireless contributions the cultural, economic, environment and social wellbeing of Southern Downs’ communities and this funding will empower and build more resilient communities.

“The initiatives of the Community Grant program are designed to stimulate and energise the local economy by enabling not-for-profit organisations to engage local contractors and purchase from local businesses.”

Not-for-profits can also access the funding to develop alternate service delivery models within the region.

Eligible groups can apply for up to $5,000 each, which must be spent locally.

Funding is available for projects or activities taking place between 1 December 2020—31 December 2021.

Eligible groups can apply online, with applications closing on Monday 28 September at midnight.

Please visit the Council website to view the program guidelines.