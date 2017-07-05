20°
Crews work to restore power to more than 1500 homes

Liana Turner
| 5th Jul 2017 2:59 PM
A significant number of Granite Belt homes have lost power.
A significant number of Granite Belt homes have lost power. Vanessa Jarrett

UPDATE: 3.11pm Wednesday 

CREWS are currently working to resolve a power outage on the Granite Belt. 

Ergon Energy spokesman Ty Marega said they were alerted to a wire down at Whiskey Gully at 1.23pm. 

He said crews were immediately called to investigate the outage and were working to determine the cause of the incident. 

Mr Marega said 1591 customers were affected to varying extents. 

"Some have partial power, some have no power," he said. 

He said it was too early to know when power would be restored. 

 

INITIAL REPORT: 2.59pm Wednesday, July 5

A LARGE number of homes on the Granite Belt have lost power after reports of a line down.

According to Ergon Energy, 1367 homes are without power due to a line down near the Whiskey Gully substation.

The regions affected include Stanthorpe, Ballandean, Eukey, Fletcher, Glen Aplin, Lyra, Mount Tully, Severnlea, Thorndale and Wyberba.

More details to come.

Stanthorpe Border Post
