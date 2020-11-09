Morgan Kenny’s new baby weeks after sister’s death

The daughter of Australian sporting greats Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny welcomed a new baby boy just weeks after the untimely death of her older sister Jaimi, 33.

The birth of the second son of Morgan Kenny Gruell and husband Ryan comes just seven weeks after the tragic death of Jaimi after battling an eating disorder and alcohol-related health issues.

Morgan posted a photo on Instagram of son Taj Grant Gruell, born three days ago.

"On the 5.11.2020 our baby boy made his arrival earth side at 1:50pm weighing 3.74kgs and stretching to 52cm," she wrote.

"Taj has stolen our hearts and is the perfect little addition to our family.

"I am now surrounded by 3 amazing boys and I couldn't be happier.

"Thank you to my husband for being the best support throughout my pregnancy and labour.

"Flynn is absolutely smitten with his little brother and I can't wait to see them grow up together."

Morgan was already into her third trimester of pregnancy when the Curry-Kenny clan announced Jaimi's death and went into mourning.

Morgan Kenny posted on Instagram a photo of her second son, Jai, who was born last Friday.

Jaimi passed away at Sunshine Coast University Hospital surrounded by her family, including both her Olympian mother and Ironman father.

The family have not provided details of the cause of the 33-year-old's death - only that she had been battling a "long-term illness".

The family has continually paid tribute to Jaimi since her sad passing.

Last month, Ryan Gruell joined his mother-in-law Lisa Curry im praising Morgan for her strength as she reached the final month of her pregnancy while dealing with the grief of losing her older sister.

Ryan posted a photo of his heavily pregnant wife, saying "I am so appreciative for all that you endure @morgangruell to bring our child into this world. You amaze me."

Lisa Curry posted the same photo to her Instagram grid, noting that she was certain Jaimi was looking down on her little sister.

"Looks like someone smiling down from above on my little mumma Morgan and her new baby," the former Olympic swimmer said.

"Nearly ready to be a granny, pa, gigi and opa again. Beautiful afternoon for a baby shower with a beautiful couple. Will baby be pink or blue?" Curry posted on Instagram.

