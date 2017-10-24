Morgan learns on the job at Sheep Sale

TAKING IT ALL IN: TopX trainee Morgan Harris looks right at home during Wednesday's sheep sale.

TAKING IT ALL IN: TopX trainee Morgan Harris looks right at home during Wednesday's sheep sale. Sean Teuma

CHANCES are if you've been to the sheep sale, you've seen the blue shirts of the hard-working TopX crew around the place.

Recently they added a new face to the ranks, with Morgan Harris joining the team as a trainee.

The young man from Boonah is a fresh face in the industry after completing his university studies in Gatton and said he has a number of things he wants to achieve.

"I'd like to get into auctioneering,” he said.

"I'm still learning at the moment but it's something I'm very interested in.”

Mr Harris said he had relished the opportunity he has been given in Warwick.

"I finished university last year and have been to Roma, Gracemere and Longreach since,” he said.

"The people training me at TopX have been great and have helped me to learn a lot.

"I've been here for a couple of weeks now, so I'll just see how the end of the year goes and how the rain is in the west.”

TopX owner, agent and auctioneer George McVeigh said Mr Harris has been a good addition to the team.

"He's confident in what he's talking about,” Mr McVeigh said.

"He listens and is prepared to learn.”