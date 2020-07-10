Morgan Park Raceway revved up for big season

SPRINTS: Round 3B of the Queensland Sprint Series will be Morgan Park Raceway’s first post-virus event. Picture: Shiftingfocus.com.au

SPRINTS: Round 3B of the Queensland Sprint Series will be Morgan Park Raceway’s first post-virus event. Picture: Shiftingfocus.com.au

MOTORSPORT: Morgan Park Raceway is set to heat up this month, with sprint meets and a brand-new driver training program marking the club’s return.

Round 3B of the Queensland Super Sprint Series will start the season with a bang, with up to 100 entrants OK wohitting the track from July 31 to August 2.

Track facility manager Callum Espie said it was a relief to resume the competitive season.

“It’s amazing to have the sprints on, and we’ve got nine or 10 people across the border who know for sure they’ll be able to actually come up,” Espie said.

“We love having spectators, but we also just want people to stay safe. We’ll have a couple of people checking social distancing, and if it gets out of control we’ll just have to ask people to leave.

“We like running our smaller days, but our bigger days allow us to help everyone else through if people stay in accommodation or buy food locally, and helping the community is one of our biggest goals.”

Club president Steve de Lissa said the extended off-season enabled a race driver training program to be held after several years of planning.

“A lot of people think motorsport is hard to get into from the get-go, so we want to provide a situation where people can approach us and ask how to get into racing,” de Lissa said.

“You don’t have to be a member of our club, but you do have to show a serious interest in racing and becoming a member of a club down the track.

“We’re not so much teaching people how to drive, we want to teach people how to drive a race car.”

De Lissa said he would look at developing a more “advanced” training class next year for those keen to rise through the ranks.

“There’s a lot of older members in our club, but there’s quite a few younger members coming through now, and we’ve got more juniors than we’ve ever had before,” he said.

“There’s a lot of girls coming through and we’re trying to nurture that as well, because it has been a male-dominated sport over the last three, four, even five decades in Australia.

“With that social situation the lower level of motorsport provides, there’s a wealth of experience that older members can provide, and everyone’s always willing to give you a hand.”

De Lissa was also keen to see visitors return to the track and the wider region.

“It’s not just about the motorsport, it’s about the greater community – the track is a great drawcard, and we can do a lot for Warwick and the wider area,” he said.

“After drought, bushfires, and now COVID, everyone’s hurting, and we want to do our bit to help.

“If we can encourage people to come to the track, watch or participate in some motorsport, and then spend some money in the local community while they’re here, that would just be great.”

For more information on Morgan Park Raceway’s events or driver training sessions, go to Morgan Park Raceway’s website.