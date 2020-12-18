Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Warwick dragway is set to benefit from close to $2million in bushfire funding.
Warwick dragway is set to benefit from close to $2million in bushfire funding.
News

Morgan Park scores big with $2m funding boost

Kerri Moore
18th Dec 2020 3:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Warwick drag strip is set to undergo significant upgrades, following the announcement of close to $2 million in funding

It is one of 12 projects announced by the Australian and Queensland governments, to support local economic recovery in parts of Queensland that were hit hard by the 2019-20 bushfires.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said it would be a great boost for the community.

“This $1.9 million investment will upgrade the existing 1/8 mile drag strip at Morgan Park to a national standard 1/4 mile facility, which will attract larger and more regular race meets to the region,” he said.

“More events at the Warwick Dragway means more visitors to the Southern Downs, and more money spent in the community.

“The Southern Downs community has shown incredible strength and resilience through a very challenging year, so I am proud to see this funding go towards a meaningful project that will attract visitors to the region and boost the local economy.”

The project is part of a joint investment of $36.8 million for locally-led bushfire recovery projects, announced in August by the Australian and Queensland governments.”

To date, more than $1.8 billion in Australian Government support has been provided to help bushfire-affected communities, including $1.2 billion spent so far from the National Bushfire Recovery Fund.

Details of successful local economic recovery projects in Qld – and across other states - are available at www.bushfirerecovery.gov.au/local-recovery-projects

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick Hospital gets new tool in Coronavirus battle

        Premium Content Warwick Hospital gets new tool in Coronavirus battle

        News The innovative piece of equipment is set to boost safety for both healthcare workers and patients.

        REVEALED: Warwick’s best Christmas butcher winner

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s best Christmas butcher winner

        News It’s time to reveal who you voted for as Rose City’s best butcher, and their top...

        Darling Downs kidnappers force victim to withdraw cash from ATM

        Premium Content Darling Downs kidnappers force victim to withdraw cash from...

        News Two men broke into their victim’s home, stole a large sum of cash before forcing...

        UNBE-LEAF-ABLE: Man cuts trees from state forest for profit

        Premium Content UNBE-LEAF-ABLE: Man cuts trees from state forest for profit

        News The ‘desperate’ Southern Downs dad sold the timber as firewood for hundreds of...