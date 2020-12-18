Morgan Park scores big with $2m funding boost

Warwick dragway is set to benefit from close to $2million in bushfire funding.

The Warwick drag strip is set to undergo significant upgrades, following the announcement of close to $2 million in funding

It is one of 12 projects announced by the Australian and Queensland governments, to support local economic recovery in parts of Queensland that were hit hard by the 2019-20 bushfires.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said it would be a great boost for the community.

“This $1.9 million investment will upgrade the existing 1/8 mile drag strip at Morgan Park to a national standard 1/4 mile facility, which will attract larger and more regular race meets to the region,” he said.

“More events at the Warwick Dragway means more visitors to the Southern Downs, and more money spent in the community.

“The Southern Downs community has shown incredible strength and resilience through a very challenging year, so I am proud to see this funding go towards a meaningful project that will attract visitors to the region and boost the local economy.”

The project is part of a joint investment of $36.8 million for locally-led bushfire recovery projects, announced in August by the Australian and Queensland governments.”

To date, more than $1.8 billion in Australian Government support has been provided to help bushfire-affected communities, including $1.2 billion spent so far from the National Bushfire Recovery Fund.

Details of successful local economic recovery projects in Qld – and across other states - are available at www.bushfirerecovery.gov.au/local-recovery-projects