MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: We have some cloudy mornings ahead of us.

Good morning and welcome to the Daily News morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Thursday, June 9.

SPER is cashing in on the Southern Downs.

Warwick worst in the region for unpaid fines

Rose City residents owe more than $3 million in unpaid fines, ranking it the worst in the region by a staggering amount, according to new data released by SPER. The 4370 postcode owes a total of $3,288,000 to the state for court and government agency imposed fines. The top three reasons for unpaid fines for Warwick included speeding, driving offences (e.g. dangerous driving or driving without a seatbelt) and tolling.

Layla, Kendall and Kaesha Hunt at the 2019 Warwick Rodeo, one of the region’s key tourist attractions.

Tourism touted as the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

Interest in Warwick as a school holiday tourist destination has risen by 480%, according to research by Wotif.com. The Southern Downs Regional Council aims to capitalise on the interest with a new federal funding grant that will allow for the employment of a professional events strategist. SDRC CEO Jane Stroud said it is unlikely tourism will ever overtake agriculture as the region’s top employer, but diversifying would strengthen the economy.

Angie Ollerton said after 12 years of working in the industry she wanted to launch her own salon.

Business growth soars, despite economic recession

It will take more than a pandemic to push Warwick down, as evidenced by more than a dozen new businesses that have popped up in the recent months. The Daily News rounded up all the fresh, and returning, faces to the local business scene over the last few months, showcasing the tenacity of our fearless entrepreneurs.

A gorgeous Southern Downs sunset sent in by reader Ben Sullivan. Thanks, Ben!

Weather

It’s a cloudy day in Warwick today, with a 40 per cent chance of less than 1mm rain. It is a warmer morning, coming in at just 12.1C at the time of publication, and the evening minimum only dropped to a very mild 10.7C, according to Weatherzone. It’s unlikely to warm up much more over the course of the day, with a daily high of 17C predicted. Tonight’s minimum is expected to get to 6C, and the chance of rain will continue over the next couple of days.

Lotto

Gold Lotto Draw 3989

Winning numbers: 3, 24, 1, 9, 43, 42

Supps: 25, 23

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $7,700.75

Division 3: $485.35

Division 4: $28.20

Division 5: $14.80

Division 6: $11.00

W hat’s on

Clubbercise with Kerri

Restrictions have been lifted and it’s time to get moving! If you’re sick of the typical group workouts, this interesting alternative could be for you. The class involves easy-to-follow dance routines in a darkly lit studio, giving the dance session nightclub vibes. Tickets are just $12 per person.

