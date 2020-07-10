MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: There will be a chance of storms over the weekend.

Good morning and welcome to the Daily News morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Friday, June 10.

Roads are a key concern for Killarney residents, who are seeing an increasing number of trucks heading down the main street.

Killarney targeted for future council development

Changes could be coming for the picturesque small town of Killarney, after it was earmarked for the development of an Urban Design Framework next financial year. UDFs use community feedback to inform a long-term vision for the area, so the Daily News spoke with several key players to determine the town’s needs. The list was long and varied, with a strong focus on tourism and recreation.

Medical workers worry the region may become complacent, but so far the results are looking good.

Flu cases drop across the Southern Downs

Better hygiene practices, as encouraged during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, have come in handy this flu season. Cases are down to record lows, with only a third of the usual number reported to medical professionals. Dr Lynton Hudson from the Condamine Medical Centre said the public was better prepared this year, and hoped the good news wouldn’t make people complacent.

Police will still be present at border crossings, to prevent Victorians from entering the state.

Everything you need to know ahead of the borders reopening

The day has finally come. From midday the border between Queensland and New South Wales will reopen, to the exception of Victorian residents. But driving down to Tenterfield or Legume won’t be as it was before the pandemic, with police on patrol and passes still required.

A foggy winter morning, as captured and sent in by reader Romena Hudson. Thanks, Romena!

Weather

Cloud coverage is pushing the daily minimums into the double digits, with Warwick recording a low of just 11C last night according to Weatherzone. Today is expected to look very similar to yesterday, with some isolated drizzle about and a top of 20C. Keep your fingers and toes crossed for significant rain on Sunday, when the Bureau of Meteorology says some lucky residents may receive as much as 50mm.

Lotto

Powerball Draw 1260

Winning numbers: 33, 2, 32, 31, 28, 21, 26

Powerball: 12

Division 1: $80,000,000

Division 2: $204,822.85

Division 3: $5,646.75

Division 4: $507.25

Division 5: $174.80

Division 6: $76.05

Division 7: $47.65

Division 8: $18.45

Division 9: $10.90

What’s on

The Warwick Uniting Church is offering trivia with a twist to residents who have been missing their weekly question-and-answer fix. They are hosting their second online trivia night at 6.45pm this evening and it will be available to both teams and solo players. The competition is designed for “all lovers of trivia” but with a particular focus on biblical questions and “a few sneaky surprises”. Tickets are $10 per device.

