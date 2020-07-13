MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

Good morning and welcome to the Daily News morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Monday, July 13.

A blow torch was stolen from Bunnings Warehouse “for protection”. Picture Glenn Hampson

Birthday behind bars for serial Warwick offender

It was an eventful year for 26-year-old Zach Griffith Coles-Seerden, who racked up a number of theft and drug charges stretching all the way from Warwick to Gladstone. Coles-Seerden pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to a string of offences, which began in May last year when he stole a blow torch from the Warwick Bunnings. Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had left Warwick when the mother of his 18-month-old son was allegedly dealing drugs in front of the children, hoping to remove himself from the situation and reconnect with family in Gladstone.

A screenshot of the ALP's JobKeeper petition.

Warning for 2000+ job loss in Warwick

Up to 548 businesses could be forced to close doors permanently if JobKeeper assistance ended early, according to an ominous new campaign. The Don’t Cancel JobKeeper Early website, led by the Australian Labor Party, analysed treasury and ATO data to predict how many residents in the 4370 postcode could be left jobless if the Morrison government were to cancel the federal assistance prematurely. “Approximately 2082 local workers may be forced into unemployment, and up to $3,123,600 could be ripped out of the local economy each and every fortnight.” the site reads.

Police checkpoint at the Queensland border.

Victorian visitors turned away at the border

Southern Downs borders have opened for the first time in months to a large number of confused and unprepared travellers, according to Killarney police sergeant Brad Doyle. Several motorists turned back into New South Wales when they were unable to prove they had quarantined for the mandated 14 days after leaving Victoria. “Once we explained to them they’d have to quarantine at their own expense, they turned around back to NSW,” Sgt Doyle said.

Lotto

Gold Lotto Draw 4067

Winning numbers: 38, 22, 27, 26, 32, 29

Supps: 30, 42

Division 1: $856,213.56

Division 2: $9,028.95

Division 3: $1,082.40

Division 4: $32.30

Division 5: $23.05

Division 6: $14.65

Weather

It is currently 11.3C at time of publication in Warwick, and it isn’t expected to warm up much more than this. The expected high today is just 16C, and overnight temperatures got as low as 7C, according to Weatherzone. There is a sheep graziers warning current for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt for tomorrow. Graziers are urged to exercise caution with their herds as cold temperatures, showers, and fresh and gusty west to south-westerly winds are expected to develop this evening, with a frosty minimum of 2C expected.

What’s on

Got the morning off? Why not take a short drive to Boonah for a historic Cobb & Co wagon tour? Experience the travel of yesteryear with a horse and buggy drive around the countryside, with a drover’s lunch to finish it all off. The tour begins at 11.30 and costs $160, so get cracking.

