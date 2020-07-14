MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

Good morning and welcome to the Daily News morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Tuesday, July 14.

Landholders near Cecil Plains are frustrated by the government's Inland Rail route review, saying the land along the 'forestry route' is not suitable for the infrastructure project. Their loss could prove Warwick’s gain.

Push for Inland Rail project to reconsider Warwick

Widespread concerns for flooding across the Border to Gowrie route have prompted an independent panel review into the proposed path for the Inland Rail project. For Warwick, it could be make or break, according to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi. If the route was to divert through Warwick, it would necessitate a more frequent railway maintenance schedule and the installation of a narrow gauge railway line, making operations easier for international freight company Watco, and opening up new freight opportunities for the region.

Dashcam footage shows Warwick police in pursuit of a wanted man.

Man allegedly clubs 68-year-old woman before leading police on car chase

The wanted man who led police on a dramatic car chase across the Southern Downs on Monday was charged with more than 10 serious domestic violence offences. The 71-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, allegedly broke into a 68-year-old woman’s Chandler home and assaulted her with a wooden club, before getting into his ute and heading down the Cunningham Highway to Warwick. Police officers identified the car and received authorisation to pursue, prompting the dramatic car chase into Allora and Cambooya. According to Queensland Police Media, the man’s car became stuck in a dead-end street and he was arrested there by the Police Dog Squad.

Councillors Sheryl Windle, Jo McNally and Marco Gliori supported capped travel expenses.

Councillors vote for travel allowance in lieu of pay rise

The question of councillor expenses sparked a heated debate at Warwick Town Hall this week when several new policy proposals were put forward by the Southern Downs Regional Council. Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said councillors should be reimbursed “a fair and reasonable amount of money” as it pertains to travel costs, proposing a $5000 annual travel allowance. The change would be in direct contrast to the previous term of councillors, who voted to accept a pay rise but forego claiming any of the expense allowance, paying for all travel costs out of their own pocket. Councillor Jo McNally, who sat during the previous term, said she was concerned travel expenses would “blow out”, referencing the year Cr Pennisi claimed over $20,000 for personal travel and mobile expenses.

Alexandra Beer sent through this beautiful image of a rainbow on the land, but curiously no pot of gold. Thanks, Alexandra!

Weather

A chilly day ahead for Warwick with a maximum of just 12C predicted. At time of publication the temperature was 8.2C after the evening got down to 5.1C, according to Weatherzone. It is expected to be a windy, drizzly day with a 20 per cent chance of less than 1mm of rainfall, and wind speeds up to 35km/hr. Tonight the temperature could drop as low as 2C, so the sheep graziers warning remains current.

What’s on

Many of the Southern Downs community halls are back and open for bookings, so now could be the perfect time to plan a party. Freestone Hall announced that, as of last night, they can safely cater for events of up to 60 people. For more information call 0448211193.

John Simpson's Horsepower sculpture continues to impress in Queens Park.

Letter to the editor

“My wife and I stumbled upon this magnificent monument today.

What a fantastic asset for the town and what a fantastic way to show how a community can pull together.

Warwick must be a great place to live.

It’s a credit to all involved.

For John Simpsons family what a fantastic role model he must have been. To have his ashes laid there makes the spot even more moving.

We are from Dalby and will be back.”

Beris and Deborah Furner

