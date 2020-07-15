MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: Thank you to reader Jess Leonard for sending this photo of the beautiful Palmerin St at night.

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: Thank you to reader Jess Leonard for sending this photo of the beautiful Palmerin St at night.

Good morning and welcome to the Daily News morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Wednesday, July 15.

Duanne and Korine are trying to adhere to government standards while respecting the privacy of their customers at The Weeping Mulberry.

Fake names could see a return to restrictions

Reports of inappropriate phone calls and security concerns are on the rise now restaurants require each customer to fill in their contact tracing information for the Queensland Government. The risk, however, could be worth the reward, according to Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. “People who provide fake names or numbers for whatever reason are not just putting themselves at risk, they’re putting their own family and friends at risk,” she said. Weeping Mulberry owner Duanne Karle said there was no way to tell whether information provided was accurate, or not. “They could be putting down Joe Black. Our job is to just file it away until we’re asked to provide that information.”

For the full story, click here.

Wild dogs have long threatened graziers, but now there are fresh concerns for local camp grounds, too.

Fears for ‘thick’ packs of wild dogs breeding on Southern Downs farms and campgrounds

Hundreds of landholders have had their say on the Southern Downs Regional Council Pest Management Scheme, but some fear the delay in local enforcement will only make the pest problem worse. As the newly-elected councillors wait on community feedback, the controversial scheme is on hold, allowing several swathes of land to remain unchecked. Sheep grazier Bruce McLeish said the wild dogs were already so thick in some areas it was no longer viable to run a small animal enterprise, and he expressed concerns for Southern Downs campgrounds. “We don’t want animals like wild dogs or pigs or foxes going into people’s backyards and houses, making it unsafe for children to play in parks or for families to go camping,” he said.

For the full story, click here.

The borders are open, but only for some.

Livelihoods threatened by ‘months, years’ of border closures

Border residents are being left behind after concrete bollards remain in place on Southern Downs roads, “for months, or years” after Queensland Premier declared a reopening of the state on Friday, July 11. Of particular concern is the continued closure of Cullendore Rd, as lengthy diversions cost the community jobs, visitors and thousands of dollars in livestock transport fees. For three long months the community waited patiently, but “things changed” when the state told them the concrete blockades could remain in place until a vaccine was found. Several residents have written to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi for assistance, and a report is being compiled ahead of the July 22 council meeting.

For the full story, click here.

Thank you to reader Carissa Wrigley for sending in this photo of a herd of curious Brahman cows in the morning fog.

Weather

A clear and cold winter’s day ahead in Warwick, with an expected top of 17C. The lowest recorded temperature last night was 5.1C, according to Weatherzone, and tonight is expected to be colder again with a predicted minimum of 2C. Over the coming days the chance of rain is less than 5 per cent, however a long range forecast suggests the region could experience another downpour around July 22.

Lotto

Oz Lotto Draw 1378

Winning numbers: 41, 2, 1, 40, 24, 43, 28

Supps: 37, 8

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1379

Division 2: $30,455.70

Division 3: $6,431.05

Division 4: $413.45

Division 5: $59.25

Division 6: $28.60

Division 7: $16.50

We want to hear from you

The Daily News would like to feature your letters to the editor in each morning brief. If you would like to express your opinion on any of the stories we’ve covered, or on anything else happening on the Southern Downs, please email us at edit@warwickdailynews.com.au