MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: Thank you to reader Lisa Jane for sending in this frosty winter snapshot.

Good morning and welcome to the Daily News’ morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Thursday, July 16.

STRONG TURNOUT: Attendees flocked to the sales reopening

Warwick Pig and Calf sale is back and better than ever

Turnout increased tenfold when the Pig and Calf saleyards reopened to poultry this week, answering the prayers of dozens of Southern Downs producers. The Lyons St site closed to the public three months ago, following strict coronavirus regulations. McDougall and Sons staff member Rebecca Leeson was thrilled by the number of “happy customers” who had signed in today, but some regulars were sceptical about how long it would last, fearing a spread of the second wave.

HIGH PRAISE: Warwick Hospital staff have been praised for their continued efforts and great work.

Hospital warden sacked for fight with co-worker

A Warwick Hospital warden was fired when two years of “brewing animosity” spilt over into a physical fight with his colleague. On June 1 in the hospital’s theatre ward, Kevin Scott McLennan confronted his co-worker over a complaint the other man made to management.

McLennan, 46, “lost restraint” and shoved his colleague and the two ended up in a “scuffle” on the floor, which took a third co-worker to break up.

Andrew Corney looks forward to the expansion at Integria Healthcare in Warwick.

New developments predicted to shape the Southern Downs

There are five key developments that may shape the Southern Downs over the coming years, with the potential to further the regionalisation of Queensland and propel Warwick into a bigger and brighter future. During a portfolio meeting held in late June, Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi identified which projects residents should keep an eye on. These included a potential relocation of the Queensland Police precinct, and the expansion of Warwick’s rail services.

A beautiful, clear day on the Southern Downs. Thank you to reader Glen Sorensen for capturing this very cute beekeeping moment.

Weather

A bright and sunny winter day is expected in Warwick, with a brisk high of 17C and a very slight chance of less than 1mm of rain. Winds are expected to get to 15km/hr, according to Weatherzone, so not quite as blustery as the previous two days. Last night got down to 3.5C and tonight the minimum is predicted to be 2C, which a strong chance of frost.

Lotto

Gold Lotto Draw 3991

Winning numbers: 5, 35, 1, 14, 32, 9

Supps: 39, 24

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $4,597.15

Division 3: $477.65

Division 4: $25.30

Division 5: $15.10

Division 6: $13.05

What’s on

The Granite Belt winemakers at La Petite Mort and Bent Road Wine, Glen Robert and Andrew Scott, bring you a live and interactive Q&A focusing on skin contact in wine.

All levels of knowledge encouraged to join. This will be an all-encompassing chat ranging from the basics to the experimental when it comes to all things grape skins.

The event will be held via Facebook livestream at 6.30pm tonight.

