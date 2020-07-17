MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

Good morning and welcome to the Daily News’ morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Friday, July 17.

Sultan Mohammed (Georgie) Deen was moved to tears by the stories of Southern Downs residents. Picture: Russell Shakespeare.

Unsung hero delivers over 3 million litres of water to drought-stricken residents

For the past 11 months, there’s been one humble man putting in countless hours and thousands of dollars to ensure Southern Downs residents are able to hold their heads high.

As of this Saturday, George Deen will deliver his three millionth litre of water to Granite Belt Water Relief and the Stanthorpe region.

His drought relief campaign started in September of last year and it’s estimated he’s spent more than $100,000 of his own money and 11,000 hours of his time to help our region’s rural residents.

Warwick high school students may no longer have to leave the region to pursue higher education.

Universities looking to deliver campus culture in Warwick

University campuses could soon be offered on the Southern Downs, as Mayor Vic Pennisi tries to combat the post-secondary school migration of young adults to urban centres. Preliminary discussions between the Southern Downs Regional Council and the University of Southern Queensland began on Friday, when Cr Pennisi met with vice-chancellor Geraldine Mackenzie.

Increased testing as concern for infected travellers grows.

New coronavirus testing site to target interstate visitors

A new pop-up coronavirus testing centre opened near the border yesterday, as fears for a second wave grow.

The new testing centre, at the Goondiwindi Showgrounds, was opened to target people travelling north from other states, Darling Downs Health chief executive Peter Gillies said.

“With the state border with New South Wales now reopened we’re seeing increased volumes of traffic coming our way,” Dr Gillies said.

Mye Bautista feeling frosty in this image sent through to the Daily News. Thanks, Mye!

Weather

A frosty morning across Warwick as temperatures dipped as low as -0.5C overnight, according to Weatherzone. The day is expected to warm up quickly, with a predicted top of 20C and sunny skies ahead. Residents can expect much of the same over the weekend, with minimums staying around 3-4C and maximums around 20C until Tuesday.

Lotto

Powerball Draw 1261

Winning numbers: 18, 34, 32, 23, 26, 14, 11

Powerball: 5

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $45,569.35

Division 3: $4,351.25

Division 4: $421.25

Division 5: $158.35

Division 6: $71.80

Division 7: $43.35

Division 8: $17.65

Division 9: $10.65

What’s on

Peter Vandersteen is qualified and credited as an accomplished songwriter, record producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist. He has worked with The Fab Four, The Screaming Sixties, The Australian Joe Cocker Show, The Beatles and Classic Creedence Show, The Kings of Country Rock - Creedence vs The Eagles and many more tribute shows since his arrival in Australia. Currently Peter performs as a solo artist. The ‘One Man Tribute Show’ is a showcase of the many artists Peter has covered in the past and present, staying true to the original artist and their rendition of the songs that made them a household name. He will be playing at the Stanthorpe RSL from 6.30pm this evening.

