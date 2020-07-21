MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK. Thank you to reader Emma Lenz for contributing this photo of sunlight streaming through the Abbey of the Roses in Warwick.

Good morning and welcome to the Daily News' morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Tuesday, July 21.

Experts say the Southern Downs is less likely to experience widespread bushfires this year. Pictured: Fire plumes at Swanfels during the previous fire season.

Time to prepare for fire season

A wetter winter is setting the Southern Downs up for a "normal" fire season this year, but Warwick firefighters caution residents not to become complacent. Backburning is still necessary and Warwick Fire Station officer Gavin Bliesner warns the practise often creates more problems than it solves. "Just recently, there was an at-home burn that got a bit out of hand," Mr Bliesner said.

Callum Heron in his day job as a mechatronics engineer, delivering a prototype qPCR machine to Xing Technologies in Brisbane.

NASA eyes Killarney student for out-of-this-world project

Former Killarney student Callum Heron was always one to shoot for the stars, and now thanks to a project with NASA project, his stellar dreams could soon become reality. The talented medical mechatronics engineer is a winner in the NASA project, Exploring Hell. The competition asked entrants to create an innovative obstacle avoidance sensor for its mechanical clockwork rover to explore Venus.

Domestic violence continues to be a pervasive problem in Warwick.

Man jailed for 'cruel, brutal' attack on disabled partner

A Warwick man will spend the rest of 2020 behind bars after subjecting his disabled partner to a terrifying attack in which she was forced to lock herself in her room in a failed attempted to escape his violence. The man, who cannot be named, became enraged after he returned after a short separation to the home the couple shared. Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court the man dragged the woman, who has an acquired brain injury, around the floor by her hair and pushed his fingers into her face and eyes, before picking up an axe …

Thanks to Kim Ryan for sending in this slightly spooky pic, showing the orb spiders returning during rainy weather.

Weather

A cloudy day ahead for Warwick with a predicted top of 18C, according to Weatherzone. Tonight temperatures are expected to drop to a minimum of around 5C, and last night the lowest recorded temperature was 4.6C. The weather should stay much the same until Thursday when we have a 50 per cent chance of rain. That probability should increase each day until Saturday, when there is currently a 90 per cent chance of 10 - 20mm on the cards.

Lotto

Gold Lotto Draw 3992

Winning numbers: 18, 2, 7, 14, 3, 35

Supps: 5, 16

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $6,009.75

Division 3: $416.45

Division 4: $22.35

Division 5: $11.90

Division 6: $10.85

What's on

Experience the beauty of the Southern Downs from atop a saddle with horse riding trails and lessons available across the region. Bestbrook Mountain Farmstay, Cherrabah Resort and Warwick Rosebud Rides offer trail rides for all levels of experience, including just 'pony petting' for the little ones. Bookings are encouraged.

Question of the day

A new study found 70 per cent of Australians would continue to come into work sick, despite the lessons learned during the pandemic. What would you do?

