MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: Sunrise captured through the railway near the Condamine River. Thank you to reader Steven Kasper for this gorgeous photo.

Good morning and welcome to the Daily News' morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Wednesday, July 22.

Police footage shows the moment the man was discovered in the boot of the car. Picture: Queensland Police

Man hides in a boot at Southern Downs border crossing

The Southern Downs is proving too attractive for some Australians to resist, as a second person was caught trying to illegally sneak cross the border this month. The 41-year-old man was fined $4003 after police pulled over the car in Wallangarra on Sunday night.

The sight of the Fan-tailed Cuckoo was incredibly rare one for the Killarney couple.

Rare bird escapes drought to Southern Downs 'refuge'

The drought has had an unexpected effect as rare species flock to the region in the ultimate show of nature's perseverance. Owners of Adjinbilly Rainforest Retreat Cabins, Sue and Tony Hoopmann said they've seen an "influx" of birds at Killarney's Adjinbilly Creek since the drought begun - something which is continuing long after early 2020 rainfall. In fact, in the past week alone, the pair have spotted four new species, including the rare shining bronze cuckoo and the fantailed cuckoo.

It wasn’t what the woman expected when she asked her neighbour to pet sit.

Man steals neighbour's sex toys, underwear, sandwich maker

Strap in for a saucy crime story, straight from Warwick Magistrates Court. When a Clifton man was asked to feed his neighbour's pets while she was away, he decided to instead rummage through her home and steal some of her most intimate possessions. Jason Patrick McMahon entered the woman's home in November, helping himself to four vibrating sex toys, women's underwear, DVDs, jewellery, a Breville sandwich maker and personal documents. Magistrate Julian Noud said McMahon's actions were 'deplorable'.

Thank you to reader Elle Thompson for sending in this beautiful photo of a cheeky local kangaroo.

Weather

Warwick can expect a chilly day today with a predicted top of just 15C, according to Weatherzone. Skies will remain cloudy, with a 20 per cent chance of less than 1mm of rainfall. Overnight temperatures are expected to stay around 5C, a little cooler than last night when the minimum recorded was 7.3C. Rain continues to be on the cards for the weekend, with an 80 per cent chance of 5 - 10mm on Saturday, predominantly towards the west of the region.

Lotto

Oz Lotto Draw 1379

Winning numbers: 29, 38, 18, 32, 13, 16, 39

Supps: 37, 15

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1380

Division 2: $38,230.25

Division 3: $3,839.50

Division 4: $458.70

Division 5: $51.75

Division 6: $26.80

What's on

It's budget time! Tune in on Facebook to watch the newly-elected Southern Downs councillors hand down their first budget. The meeting begins at 9am and can be livestreamed on their Facebook by clicking here. Check back at the Daily News throughout the day for all the biggest stories to come out of the meeting.

If you have a bit of free time this afternoon, why not take on the Allora QCWA lamington challenge? The ladies shared their best recipe in celebration of Lamington Day.

Question of the day

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the nation yesterday to announce big changes to the Job Keeper and Job Seeker packages.

We want to hear from you, what do you think about continued financial support from the federal government?

Reader poll What do you think of the continued support for JobKeeper and Jobseeker? I think the government made the right decision.

I think the government should have stopped JobKeeper and/or the JobSeeker additional payment in September, as planned.

I think the JobSeeker payment should stay at a higher rate, beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

Other - email edit@warwickdailynews.com.au Vote View Results

If you'd like to add further comment, email us at edit@warwickdailynews.com.au