MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD morning and welcome to the Daily News' morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Thursday, July 23.

A QFES truck was on scene to help the truck after its brakes caught alight.

Major traffic incidents overnight

Emergency services rushed to two incidents on the Cunningham Highway last night, both involving trucks.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi handed down his first budget in the top job.

Southern Downs Regional Council budget hands down 2020/21 budget

The "next generation" of Southern Downs councillors handed down their first budget, set to impact tens of thousands of residents, with big spending on capital works and changes to the way rates and levies are charged.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said the harsh economic climate of the post-pandemic world was front of mind when the newly-elected councillors drafted the "clean, no-nonsense, soft budget".

Claims of not enough hand sanitiser supplied in Warwick. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Concerns Warwick is 'dropping the ball' in virus fight

AS the second wave of coronavirus infections hits the southern states, one Warwick resident has lashed out at what he describes is a growing ambivalence over the virus among community members.

Shopper Kemp Killerbysaid a key place of concern was the sanitising stations in major Warwick supermarkets.

Thank you to reader Krysta England for this serene shot of the Massie sunset.

Weather

A decent chance of rain today on the Southern Downs! According to Weatherzone there is a 60 per cent chance of between 1 and 5mm of rain, mostly towards the north of the region. The top today is predicted to be 18C, and tonight is expected to drop to around 5C again. The lowest recorded temperature overnight was 5.9C at 4am. The forecast continues to look good for rain over the weekend, so fingers crossed.

Lotto

Gold Lotto Draw 3993

Winning numbers: 40, 1, 7, 8, 4, 39

Supps: 17, 44

Division 1: $1,000,000.00

Division 2: $4,842.85

Division 3: $410.70

Division 4: $21.75

Division 5: $13.40

Division 6: $12.45

What's on

Get off the streets and take your bike to the Morgan Park Racetrack with the Champion's Ride Day, running from 8am to 4pm today.

Ride days are not race days and are not competitive, they are a place where you can test the limits of your bike away from speed camera's, trucks, cars and pedestrians. All you need is a motorbike licence! You can use your own bike and leathers, or hire theirs.

Question of the day

Residents living on the border of Queensland and New South Wales have suffered significant economic loss due to the hard road closures, which persist in locations such as Cullendore. Now, they've had enough, and they're asking for the council to help them install an electronic gate to the cost of $6000 - 8000.

We want to hear from you, do you think this should be a spending priority for the Southern Downs Regional Council?

Reader poll Should the Southern Downs Regional Council fund border gate crossings? Yes.

No, the state or federal governments should fund the gates.

No, the residents should just use the crossings that are already open. Vote View Results

