MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: This serene shot comes from reader Tanya Peters and features the growing barley in Allora. Thanks, Tanya!

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: This serene shot comes from reader Tanya Peters and features the growing barley in Allora. Thanks, Tanya!

GOOD morning and welcome to the Daily News’ morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Friday, July 24.

Police are on the prowl across the region.

A crackdown on crime

A police raid on a property at Myrtle Ave in Warwick yesterday resulted in the arrest of two men on drug supply charges.

Theirs is one of the many crimes taking place across the Rose City, according to data uncovered by the Daily News.

Using reports from the Queensland Police Service crime map from July 23 2019 — July 23 2020, we obtained information about local hot spots of illegal activity and given an unnerving insight into the habits of our region’s criminals.

To read more about the raid, click here.

To read more about the crime hot spots, click here.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi voted in favour of the late agenda item yesterday.

Cross border celebration

Border communities breathed a sigh of relief this week when the Southern Downs Regional Council voted to install an electronic gate at the Cullendore Rd border crossing.

The gate, which is expected to cost the council between $6000 and $8000, will allow residents and businesses in the Elbow Valley region to electronically bypass what was previously a hard border closure that blocked all traffic with a large concrete barrier.

The change is expected to save the community dozens of jobs and thousands of dollars, according to Cullendore resident Stuart Bell, who said the decision demonstrated the strength of people power.

For the full story, click here.

Chief Health Officer De Jeanette Young warned Queenslanders that crossing the border right now might not be the best idea. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Queenslanders warned: Travel to NSW at own risk

Despite the good news for Elbow Valley residents, the border issues are far from over.

A second wave of coronavirus is spilling into New South Wales, which could make crossing over a costly expense for Southern Downs residents caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young warned further hot spots could be declared at short notice if community transmission continued to increase. “We’re giving people as much time as possible to come home to the safety of Queensland but that notice may not always be possible,” she said.

For the full story, click here.

Thank you to reader Kayla Maree for this very colourful, rural photograph.

Weather

Today is expected to be chillier than yesterday, with a high of just 16C predicted. There is a 50/50 chance of rain, though if anyone is lucky enough to get some it isn’t expected to produce more than 5mm. Cloud cover means a warmer nightly minimum of around 8C, and last night it was quite warm, only dropping down to 11.9C. Our chance of weekend showers has risen since yesterday, now up to 90 per cent for 5 – 10mm tomorrow.

Lotto

Powerball Draw 1262

Winning numbers: 9, 17, 28, 16, 3, 7, 32

Powerball: 6

Division 1: Jackpotted to draw 1263

Division 2: $97,234.00

Division 3: $3,875.25

Division 4: $378.20

Division 5: $158.35

Division 6: $70.75

Question of the day

The federal government announced yesterday that Australia’s economy has taken a dive so severe, we haven’t seen anything like it in over 70 years. Are you concerned about the impact the downtrodden economy could have on your day-to-day life?

If you’d like to add further comment, email us at edit@warwickdailynews.com.au