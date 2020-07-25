MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: A beautiful winter morning down at the track, sent in by reader Kellie Locke Monckton. Thanks, Kellie!

GOOD morning and welcome to the Daily News' morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Saturday, July 25.

Meth Screen technician Ryan Lord is a part of the team increasingly testing properties for meth contamination prior to purchase.

Major drug bust discovers meth, marijuana

Southern Downs police have wrapped up a month-long operation targeting drug supply, which ended with 26 people charged with 45 offences.

Operation Sierra Gold ended with residents charged with offences including drug supply, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and high-range drink driving.

The news came as one landlord revealed how her Warwick rental property copped over $30,000 in damages from drug-addicted tenants, who left meth in the walls and destroyed every single light bulb.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in a face mask at Parliament House the day after his statement on the economy, in Canberra. The deficit will be the largest recorded by an Australian government since World War II. NCA NewsWire /Picture Gary Ramage

Warwick to weather worst national budget deficit since WWII

Yesterday we asked readers how they felt about treasurer Josh Frydenberg's concerning announcement on the record-breaking budget deficit.

26 per cent reported they were concerned for their jobs, while a whopping 66 per cent said they thought everything would work out okay.

The Daily News spoke to Warwick Credit Union CEO Lewis von Stieglitz to get an expert opinion.

Yelarbon officer Vaughan Cacher reaches into the truck window to attempt the arrest of Adam Thurrowgood.

The lengths local police must go to, in order to arrest perpetrators

Spare a thought for the police force this week, who encountered several attempts to avoid arrest.

The first occurred at the Southern Downs border, when a truck driver allegedly bypassed the coronavirus checkpoint, questioning police authority and disputing the existence of state borders.

Another officer pulled the man over further down the road, and the ensuing scuffle was caught on video.

The second involved a SCOTS PGC college prefect and house captain, who led police on a car chase after a visit to the Criterion.

Thank you to reader Danielle Strickler for sending in this photo of the sunrise across Frees Rd.

Weather

Today was supposed to be a rainy day, however the forecast has changed and now there is just a 70 per cent chance of between 1 and 5mm. This is likely to occur in the afternoon, according to Weatherzone. There is a possibility of a thunderstorm, but only in the south west of the region. There is a predicted top of 19C today, and tonight is expected to get to 9C.

Lotto

Question of the day

With the COVID-19 recession and ongoing drought expected to take a prolonged toll on the Southern Downs economy, the outcome of the October 31 state election is shaping up as an interesting race for our electorate.

The Daily News asked local candidates what their priorities are for the region, but we want to hear from you.

What do you want to see from your state member?

If you'd like to add further comment, email us at edit@warwickdailynews.com.au