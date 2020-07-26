MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD MOO-RNING, WARWICK: Thank you to reader Ellie Thompson for sending in this photo of the cows looking sceptical.

GOOD morning and welcome to the Daily News' morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Sunday, July 26.

Fresh produce on offer at new regional markets.

Fresh take on markets offer small villages an economic lifeline

Markets are making a crafty comeback on the Southern Downs as several small villages try to capitalise on the growing demand for domestic tourism attractions.

Leyburn and Clifton announced their first post-COVID market ventures, hoping to provide an economic boost to the town to fill the gap left behind by major event cancellations.

Rural resident Paul Maher likened benefiting from the rebate scheme to like winning the lotto.

Less than half of rural tank rebate applicants to benefit

Close to 1000 Southern Downs rural residents applied to the council's $1 million rural water tank rebate scheme, but only a lucky few will receive the assistance they need.

Due to the overwhelming response, the 983 eligible entries will enter an electronic ballot, from which successful funding applications will be selected at random on Monday, July 27.

Those who are chosen will receive 10c per litre cash back on the purchase of a new water tank for household use, to a limit of $2500.

Would you wear a mask as a precaution? (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Mask warning amid fears of second wave

Queenslanders should never go out without a mask as the state will not escape a second wave of COVID-19, one of the nation's top infectious disease experts has warned.

As the state's Chief Health Office Jeannette Young highlights her own concern over community transmission, Professor Robert Booy insists there has never been a more important time for Queenslanders to understand that COVID-19 is a serious death threat.

A beautiful sunset across the paddock, captured by reader Tracie Cooper. Thanks, Tracie!

Weather

It's raining! Warwick received 3.4mm overnight and further rainfall is expected throughout the day. There is a small chance of a thunderstorm, but aside from that there's only predicted to be around 5mm of rain. Winds may get as high as 30km/hr, and the daily maximum is expected to be 19C. Last night it got as cold as 13.1C, which makes it the warmest night in Warwick for some time. Tomorrow we can expect temperatures to drop a little, with tonight expected to get down to 6C. The drizzly weather should continue until Tuesday.

Lotto

Gold Lotto Draw 4071

Winning numbers: 37, 44, 32, 9, 16, 6

Supps: 11, 12

Division 1: $2,000,000.00

Division 2: $8,484.70

Division 3: $1,154.05

Division 4: $35.15

Division 5: $22.50

Division 6: $12.25

What's on

There isn't much happening around Warwick today as the rain has forced the cancellation of both the lure coursing and the drags at Morgan Park. That said, it could be a wonderful opportunity to support local musicians The Fern Brothers as they perform at Bar Wunder in Toowoomba. They'll be playing from 3pm, and the bar is located at 424 Ruthven St.

Question of the day

Are you concerned about a second wave of coronavirus?

Reader poll Are you concerned about a second wave of coronavirus Yes.

No.

