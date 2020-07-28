MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: Reader Mye Bautista contributed this gorgeous shot of the sun setting over Leslie Dam. Thanks, Mye!

GOOD MORNING, WARWICK: Reader Mye Bautista contributed this gorgeous shot of the sun setting over Leslie Dam. Thanks, Mye!

GOOD morning and welcome to the Daily News’ morning briefing, with a roundup of all the latest stories affecting Warwick and surrounds on Tuesday, July 28.

SNEAK PEEK: The Warwick Daily News launches its digital edition today.

This will be our final edition of the morning briefing as we have officially launched the digital version of our paper, with all of the top news stories, weather and sport presented in a familiar and easy-to-use newspaper format.

Readers will still be able to access stories as they break on our website, but for those who have missed the physical paper, this will offer a good morning read over a cuppa.

To check it out, click here, and make sure to save the link to your browser bookmarks for easy access each day.

Three generations at Killarney Hotel with host Jan and daughter Annie and grandson Tyson.

‘Painful’: Venues scramble to enforce no-standing rule

FOR local pubs like the Killarney Hotel Motel, a short notice decision by the Queensland government on Friday to reintroduce a no-standing rule almost left them completely blindsided.

The last-minute announcement on Friday afternoon almost didn’t reach owner Annie Muir before happy hour drinks.

While Mrs Moir said she had been able to control the new measures effectively over the weekend, they didn’t come without a concerted effort.

“We have to do more policing as to not get a fine and with the young Friday night crew, it was a bit painful to get used to it again,” she said.

Parish priest Father John Keegan will be dearly missed by the church community. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Community pays tribute to the dedicated life of popular Warwick priest

THE Southern Downs Catholic community is mourning the loss of one of its founding identities, Fr Thomas Keegan.

The Irish priest who arrived in Australia by boat in 1953 passed away on Saturday after 67 years of service, aged 92.

Fr Keegan spent his first few years of priesthood in Warwick, Yangan and Killarney, before moving to Cunnamulla, eventually taking up the post at Holy Name Parish, Toowoomba in 1988.

Classic Dimensions owner Robyn Fraser has seen plenty of changes in fashion trends during her 35 years.

FASHION FORWARD: Warwick’s top 20 trendsetters

WOMEN in Warwick know what to wear to make an impression.

Gone are the days of Akubras and jeans – these ladies all know how to combine country with cool.

Read about our top 20 contenders and then place your vote to help the Daily News pick our top five.

Thank you to reader Sophia Holland for sharing this special moment with a kangaroo.

Weather

Skies are expected to clear today for a top of 16C, according to Weatherzone. There is a very low chance of some rain in the morning, and 3.6mm was recorded over the last 24 hours. Tonight is predicted to get down to 3C. The weather is predicted to stay much the same over the coming week, with our next chance of rain currently predicted to be August 5.

Lotto

Gold Lotto Draw 3994

Winning numbers: 45, 37, 34, 5, 44, 12

Supps: 38, 35

Division 1: Not won

Division 2: $10,228.20

Division 3: $775.30

Division 4: $43.20

Division 5: $25.60

Division 6: $20.25

Question of the day

Do you believe Queensland should reintroduce more coronavirus restrictions, such as those brought back into pubs at the weekend?

