MORNING BRIEFING: All the news you need to start your day

James Lister and Michael Hart discuss ongoing border closure issues in the Warwick CBD.

Conflict ahead of border crossings

A lack of communication between the Queensland Government and the local police is causing widespread confusion ahead of the state borders reopening on Friday, July 10. State member for the Southern Downs James Lister called for additional checkpoints along the crossings to prevent the Victorian outbreak spreading into the sunshine state. “It costs money but if the State Government wants to close borders, they need to not disadvantage border areas like ours by at least having enough crossings to do business,” he told the Daily News.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi has played a significant role in Warwick since his election.

TOP 30: Warwick’s most influential people

In the dark economic times that await the post-pandemic period, the region turns to its brightest stars to shine the way. The community is filled with inspiring individuals who lead by example in sporting, business and community endeavours. This year’s list is sure to bring confidence in our collective future as it highlights everyone from innovative firefighters to tireless charity workers.

Police urge caution as death toll rises.

One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

Motorists are being urged to think twice before getting behind the wheel this winter, after three men tragically lost their lives on Southern Queensland roads at the weekend. AC Condon said the three crashes were similar in that all involved motorists making poor decisions. “If you are feeling tired on a long trip, stop,” he said. “It will slow your journey but the extra time it takes might save your life.”

A beautiful image of frost in Sladevale this week, sent in by reader Trudi Hamilton Brown.

Weather

At time of publication Warwick came in at a balmy 5.6C after a frosty minimum of -1.2C overnight. A bright and sunny day is expected, with a high of 20C. Tonight cloud cover is expected to warm things up, with a predicted minimum of 3C and a 30 per cent chance of rain, according to Weatherzone.

Lotto

Gold Lotto Draw 3988

Winning numbers: 15, 1, 41, 42, 8, 45

Supps: 22, 30

Division 1: $1,000,000

Division 2: $4,459.40

Division 3: $427.50

Division 4: $23.40

Division 5: $15.90

Division 6: $12.25

What’s on

The Warwick Art Gallery is showing a Queensland-first exhibition, Craftivism, all the way from Shepparton Art Museum. Craftivism, Dissident Objects and Subversive Forms presents the work of 18 contemporary Australian artists and groups who use craft materials and techniques with a political intent. A timely exhibition given the current political climate. Entry is free and the gallery is open from 10am to 4pm daily.