MORNING BRIEFING: All the news you need to start your day

RESCUED: A LifeFlight chopper was enlisted to help the missing family.

Family found after nightmare nature hike

A family of four who went missing for eight hours overnight after a bushwalk on the Southern Downs have been rescued. The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, and their two young children lost their way in bushland at Wyberba about 4pm yesterday.

RISING RISK: Homelessness is a pervasive problem in Warwick, says Southern Downs MP.

Public housing closes its doors

Homelessness has become a “big social problem” in Warwick, as statewide reforms to tenancy agreements turn homeowners away from the rental market, according to Member for Southern Downs James Lister. For those seeking public housing, however, the situation is far more severe. New figures reveal almost 25,000 Queenslanders are in housing limbo, waiting for public housing to become available. “It is a major concern,” Mr Lister said.

EMERGENCY FUNDS: Can ratepayers take on another cost, if it means greater water security?

Water security plans in the pipeline

Hidden costs could halt the progression of a $90 million water security project to create a pipeline between Lake Wivenhoe and Leslie Dam, according to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi. The Mayor revealed the unknown cost to ratepayers was of great concern to the councillors, who were still considering alternative options. The $1m pipeline feasibility study by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy is expected to be discussed in a meeting between the Southern Downs Regional Council and the Toowoomba Regional Council later this month.

BLOOMING WITH TALENT: These are the Warwick faces to keep your eye on in coming months.

Ones to watch in Warwick

The Rose City is blooming with a new crop of emerging talents, people who defy expectations with innovative ideas, business sense and sporting prowess. They are taking the hand of regional Queensland and leading it into a brighter future, powered by the versatility of the digital age. The Daily News compiled a list of the voices that excited, educated and challenged Warwick over the past year.

A FROSTY START: Thank you to reader Karenne Mullins for sending in this photo, beautifully capturing a -4C morning in Allora this week.

Weather

We are off to a slightly warmer start this morning, with the temperature at time of publication 8.4C. Last night only got as cold as 5.4C in Warwick, according to Weatherzone, and we can expect a brisk, sunny day with a top of 19C. There is a 10 per cent chance of less than 1mm of rain in the late evening. Nightly temperatures are expected to keep warming up, with a minimum of just 7C tonight. A very slight chance of a small shower tomorrow.

Lotto

Oz Lotto Draw 1377

Winning numbers: 12, 9, 13, 7, 32, 5, 4

Supps: 19, 35

Division 1: $50,000,000

Division 2: $32,955.25

Division 3: $3730.55

Division 4: $314.35

Division 5: $41.85

Division 6: $22.15

Division 7: $14.60

What’s on

WIRAC is hosting a 12-week free health and well being program for cancer survivors in Warwick. It’s designed to help residents who are currently going through, or have gone through, an experience with cancer. The first session is from 4pm this afternoon. For more information call 4661 7955.