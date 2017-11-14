Menu
Morning drivers caught under the influence in Warwick

CAUGHT: Two Warwick men have been charged with drug driving.
Elyse Wurm
TWO Warwick men have been caught allegedly drug driving on major Warwick roads during mid-morning this week.

Warwick police station officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said a 19-year-old man was pulled over on Percy St last Thursday at 11.40am.

He was later charged with drug driving and has been scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on December 12.

Snr Sgt Deacon said the second man was driving on Wallace St when intercepted by police on Saturday at 11.30am.

The 60-year-old man was also charged with drug driving but a court date has not yet been set.

Topics:  charged drug driving warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police

Warwick Daily News
