Betty Hill, Margaret Holter and Clare Miiller at the 11th Annual Seniors Leisure and Lifestyle Expo.

WITH a myriad of stalls and entertainment, the 11th Annual Seniors Leisure and Lifestyle Expo took centre stage at the Warwick Senior Citizens Hall yesterday.

An address from Mayor Dobie kicked off proceedings, with performances from the Heritage Highlanders and demonstrations from WIRAC for the Pryme Movers program.

Check out the gallery from the 11th Annual Seniors Leisure and Lifestyle Expo below.