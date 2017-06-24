Morning fun for Warwick East State School

The annual under-eight's day took place at Warwick East State School on Thursday.

The once-a-year event allows children from prep to year two to have a morning of fun right before the school holidays begin.

Children in year's five and six helped staff to organise the activities.

Activities for the day included painting, parachuting, use of musical instruments, face painting, creating pasta necklaces and creating artworks with chalk.

Principal Marina Clarke commented on the morning of festivities.

"The activities give children an opportunity to have fun in an educational setting," she said.

"It's a chance for different age groups within the school to get together and have a morning of enjoyment."

Representatives from the local fire and police departments made a visit as well, showcasing their vehicles to the adoring eyes of the children.