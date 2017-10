Brandon Coverdale and Noah Pimm in disguise at the Community for Kids U8s Day.

Brandon Coverdale and Noah Pimm in disguise at the Community for Kids U8s Day. Sean Teuma

WARWICK East State School hosted its first Community for Kids U8s day this morning, an event it is hoped will become an annual fixture.

Visiting schools and guests were in attendance on the school grounds, with community groups and emergency services coming together to provide a big morning out.