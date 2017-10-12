Morning rain welcomed sight in Warwick

DOWNPOUR: It was a wet start in Warwick this morning with 14mm falling since 9am yesterday.

A HEFTY downpour has drenched the ground in Warwick, a wonderful sight after a very dry start to spring.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said 14mm had fallen in Warwick since 9am yesterday, with the majority of the rain falling this morning.

"For the next hour the light rain will continue but it is a decreasing trend over the next hour or so,” he said.

Mr Bufalino said there was a slight chance Warwick could see a storm, with between 1-10mm of rain expected for the rest of the day.

Wet conditions could potentially set in for the weekend with a 60% chance of rain for both tomorrow and Saturday.

Mr Bufalino said there was 0-3mm of rain predicted for tomorrow, but with the potential of a thunderstorm the fall could be heavier.

"A shower or two is forecast but it really is dependant on where that trough will be,” he said.

Conditions will be stable over the weekend and into next week, with the rain likely to continue.

"The good news is it's looking for a decent event for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity,” Mr Bufalino said.

A top of 24 degrees is predicted today while tomorrow should hit a maximum temperature of 26.

For Warwick Cup on Saturday, punters should get ready for a top of 25 degrees and a 60% chance of rain, with between 0-4mm predicted.