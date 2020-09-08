Most popular items at Aldi in Queensland

EXCLUSIVE: Brisbane is going crackers for snacks, while Surfers Paradise, Noosaville and Gympie are all going crazy for gourmet cheese.

But those in Albany Creek love their bacon, while Rockhamption loves their ice cream.

New data obtained by News Corp from Aldi, has revealed the winners of the bargain supermarket's annual People's Pick Awards.

More than 300,000 votes were cast across the country during August - and the top item shoppers cannot live without is the bargain supermarket's Essential Health Paw Paw Ointment at $2.79.

Aldi People's Pick Awards - Essential Health Paw Paw Ointment 25g - $2.79.

The top 10 items nationally were fresh salmon fillets, Aldi's version of the premium mini Magnum ice cream - the Monarco Utopia - followed by butter, wholegrain wraps, natural almonds, croissants, prewash stain remover, vegetable chips, brie and Camembert cheese.

Monarc Utopia Mini Variety Pack 12 pk

Social researcher Mark McCrindle told News Corp the data showed shoppers were not going for bulk buys anymore.

Instead they were focused on having an affordable lifestyle.

"This idea that in some suburbs people have a limited palate to meat and three veg and ice cream and topping, while others buy more prestige products is just not what modern Australia is about," he said.

"This list shows resilience … Australians have a 'can-do' attitude and are not prepared to sacrifice their luxuries and are no longer doing pantry fillers or stockpiling staples to put in the attic or cellar for a crisis.

Di San Oxy Action PreWash Stain Remover 500ml

"Instead, it shows they are looking after themselves in lockdown and are doing it with a bit of lifestyle, the fresh salmon, natural almonds, the higher cuts of meat and fish and organic options show they are cooking at home and looking after their health."

In Queensland, some of the most popular products by suburb are:

*Brisbane - Damora Satisfied Snacking Specialty Crackers

*Surfers Paradise - Emporium Selection Brie or Camembert Cheese

*Albany Creek - Berg Cherry Wood Smoked Bacon / Monarc Utopia Mini Variety Ice Cream

*Indooroopilly - Essential Health Paw Paw Ointment

*Noosaville - Emporium Selection Smooth Blue Vein Cheese / Jindurra Station Beef Eye Fillet

*Gympie - Emporium Selection Brie or Camembert Cheese

*Rockhampton - Monarc Utopia Mini Variety Ice Cream

*Coorparoo - Beautifully Butterfully Salted Butter / Jindurra Station Beef Eye Fillet

*Burleigh Heads - Di San Oxy Action PreWash Stain Remover

*Coolangatta - Damora Satisfied Snacking Specialty Crackers

Mother-of-one Jennifer Dowling, 29, regularly buys the salmon fillets and butter.

"It's the only fish my husband enjoys eating," she said.

"I'm a bit of a butter snob, I like a good butter and it's up to scratch," she said.

Jennifer Dowling with her daughter Eilis Dowling (1) at Ashfield Aldi on the 6th of September. Picture: Adam Yip

Forresters Natural Almonds 750g

Roy Morgan's recent fresh Food and Grocery Report showed Aldi increased its market share from 6.7 per cent in 2011, to 12.4 per cent while Woolworths (32.9 per cent) and Coles (26.6 per cent) still hold the majority of market share.

Professor Gary Mortimer, retail expert from Queensland University of Technology said the results showed there were two types of shoppers.

"When facing times of uncertainty and risk we have people who show a fight or flight response," he said.

Blackstone Vegetable Straws 110g.

"Those who take flight are consumers cocooning and staying in and cooking at home, and those who are fighting say 'I've got this money now from not going on a holiday and are going to spend it'.

"The government was quick to release tax refunds into accounts and with JobKeeper and JobSeeker there are people who are flush with money who are now wanting to spend cash on something nice."

Emporium Selection Brie or Camembert Cheese 200g.

Aldi Shopping expert Nicole Higgins said they had noticed more shoppers were doing "top-up shops" including affordable treats.

"These products might represent different situations Australians find themselves in right now, but our paw paw ointment is always at the end of the checkout where you'd normally grab a chocolate bar," she said.

Originally published as Most popular items at Aldi in Queensland

The Fishmonger Fresh Salmon Fillet 4pk

Bakers Life Croissants

Beautifully Butterfully Salted Butter 250g