Mother and daughter have a win on Mother's Day

Hannah and Sharon Briggs at lure coursing on Mother's Day where their dog Reilly was a winner.

FREESTONE student Hannah Briggs said "guidance, love and dedication” were words that best described her mother Sharon on Mother's Day.

Mother and daughter were out early at the Warwick Dog Obedience Club monthly get together at Henry Joppich Park.

"I worked on a dairy farm on Saturday but will be home today after we finish lure coursing,” Hannah, 17, said.

"It is a day to look after Mum,” she said.

The day started well with their dog Reilly a class winner at lure coursing.

Sharon and husband Peter also have two sons, Jono, 24, and Tim, 21, who live and work in the Warwick area.

There was barely a parking space available at the top end of Palmerin St in Warwick this morning as plenty of families were dining out for Mother's Day while others were at sporting events, parks and at home.