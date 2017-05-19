Mother 'attacked' at Warwick primary school

A fridge and ride-on lawn mower battery were stolen from a Strathdickie shed.

A WARWICK father will face court on Tuesday after allegedly attacking another parent outside Glennie Heights State School.

The mother was picking up her own child from the school just after 3pm on Tuesday when the 42-year- old man reportedly drove past, stopped his car and approached the mother and child.

Police allege he yelled and swore at the 35-year-old woman, shoved her and kicked her car before police were called.

Warwick police officer-in- charge Jamie Deacon said the two parents were not previously known to each other.

"We understand the kids knew each other, and there had been an incident between them," Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

"We don't know when that incident occurred but the father had confronted her."

The man has been charged with assault, wilful damage and public nuisance.

Snr Sgt Deacon said this was not a common incident in the Rose City community.

"There is always the potential for some conflict between kids but for that to happen between parents and outside of a school is unacceptable," he said.