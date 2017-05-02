Mother's Day celebrated worldwide

AROUND the world Mother's Day is celebrated in quite unique ways.

Australia

The favourite flowers are chrysanthemums. They are at their best at this time. The large array of types may well represent the different sorts of mums. Children are encouraged to make their gifts. Breakfast in bed, taking mum out and barbecues are also favourites.

America

Social activist Anna Jarvis proclaimed the "second Sunday in May” to be Mother's Day, in honour of her mother's passing early in May. This is believed to have resonated around the world.

France

The French coined a phrase "the future of the child is the work of the mother”. In 1950 the second Sunday in May became Mother's Day. "Fete des Meres” formerly was the last Sunday of the month. Napoleon was thought to be the first to declare this a holiday. The French believe all is achieved through the direction, strength, and sacrifice of their mums. The celebration is special with cards, usual treats, champagne, chocolates and poetry. Most of the world do the same to celebrate.

England

Call the celebration Mothering Day, and as with other countries it is a day for love and showing appreciation and for family time.

Peru

Along with the rest of the world gift giving is observed, but a unique aspect of the celebration is that thousands gather at the cemeteries to honour mothers who have passed on. Peruvians honour Mother Earth "Pachamama” the goddess of fertility.

Austria, Switzerland, Germany

Mother's Day is celebrated as in Australia, America, and most other countries. Gifts and expressions of gratitude and love.

Ethiopia

Mother's Day is called "Antrosht”. The occasion takes place at the end of autumn; not only to honour mothers, but to celebrate the end of the rainy season. It is a time of dancing and singing with a three-day feast. Various members of the family bring the ingredients for a traditional "hash meal”. All members of the family prepare and serve this.

Japan

Mother's Day is observed with carnations. These flowers represent the dignity and gentle strength of mothers.

When all is said and done our special ladies share their all with us. They share pearls of wisdom, their strength sustains us, and their dedication shows us the way to live and love.

It is also noted that this day doesn't hold the same joy for all of us. There are numerous families which on this day sadness tinges the celebration. They are mother's who have lost children and are missing children and even the tragedy of loss of motherhood.

This time will pass and the happy thoughts and special memories will endure, and the sun will shine again eventually.

Happy Mother's Day.