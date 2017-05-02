24°
News

Mother's Day celebrated worldwide

Barb Schmoelzer | 2nd May 2017 3:32 PM
LOVE: Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14.
LOVE: Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AROUND the world Mother's Day is celebrated in quite unique ways.

Australia

The favourite flowers are chrysanthemums. They are at their best at this time. The large array of types may well represent the different sorts of mums. Children are encouraged to make their gifts. Breakfast in bed, taking mum out and barbecues are also favourites.

America

Social activist Anna Jarvis proclaimed the "second Sunday in May” to be Mother's Day, in honour of her mother's passing early in May. This is believed to have resonated around the world.

France

The French coined a phrase "the future of the child is the work of the mother”. In 1950 the second Sunday in May became Mother's Day. "Fete des Meres” formerly was the last Sunday of the month. Napoleon was thought to be the first to declare this a holiday. The French believe all is achieved through the direction, strength, and sacrifice of their mums. The celebration is special with cards, usual treats, champagne, chocolates and poetry. Most of the world do the same to celebrate.

England

Call the celebration Mothering Day, and as with other countries it is a day for love and showing appreciation and for family time.

Peru

Along with the rest of the world gift giving is observed, but a unique aspect of the celebration is that thousands gather at the cemeteries to honour mothers who have passed on. Peruvians honour Mother Earth "Pachamama” the goddess of fertility.

Austria, Switzerland, Germany

Mother's Day is celebrated as in Australia, America, and most other countries. Gifts and expressions of gratitude and love.

Ethiopia

Mother's Day is called "Antrosht”. The occasion takes place at the end of autumn; not only to honour mothers, but to celebrate the end of the rainy season. It is a time of dancing and singing with a three-day feast. Various members of the family bring the ingredients for a traditional "hash meal”. All members of the family prepare and serve this.

Japan

Mother's Day is observed with carnations. These flowers represent the dignity and gentle strength of mothers.

When all is said and done our special ladies share their all with us. They share pearls of wisdom, their strength sustains us, and their dedication shows us the way to live and love.

It is also noted that this day doesn't hold the same joy for all of us. There are numerous families which on this day sadness tinges the celebration. They are mother's who have lost children and are missing children and even the tragedy of loss of motherhood.

This time will pass and the happy thoughts and special memories will endure, and the sun will shine again eventually.

Happy Mother's Day.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  day mother's

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Legume crowned in competition

Legume crowned in competition

IT'S official, Legume is number one and thanks to the love of the community, the town's rural fire brigade is now $2000 richer.

Mother's Day celebrated worldwide

LOVE: Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14.

Mother's Day celebrated worldwide

Woman injured in highway crash

A crash on the New England Hwy at Rosenthal Heights where road works were already occurring slowed traffic in both directions just after 2pm today.

Two-vehicle smash south of Warwick

Promoting a healthy lifestyle at Warwick High State School

EAT RIGHT: Students Bree O'Sullivan, Teliah McGee, Jayden O'Brien and Eve Tunbridge get a lesson on eating healthily during Health Week 2017.

Warwick State High School got stuck into Health Week last week

Local Partners

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours at weekend

Commemorating the making of a nation

REMEMBERING MATES: Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson will honour the fallen at today's ANZAC Day services.

Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson shares his thoughts on ANZAC Day

Strong numbers in junior league and plenty of optimism

PUSH THROUGH: Collegians player Matt Lane runs hard against Suburbs.

Two clubs have second teams in two WDJRL grades this season

Aircraft engineer goes racing at Warwick Dragway

DRAG RACING: Brisbane driver Dan Robertson at the Mopar Muscle Weekend.

Action hots up with Mopar Muscle cars at dragway

Busy fortnight at Morgan Park for cars of all ages

READY: Yve Stocks will compete at Morgan Park Raceway the next two weekends.

Sprints and historics in successive weeks at raceway

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

Depp spends ‘more than $2 million’ a month

Johnny Depp is taking his former business managers to court.

COURT battle has exposed claims of a “compulsive spending disorder”.

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $340,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

Large Home - Large Block -Views

46 Conrad Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 3 $349,000

4 Bedrooms with built ins *2 lounge rooms *family room * sunroom * kitchen meals * double lockup garage and carport * large hallway storage area * 3000sm block...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $190,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

Tranquil Haven

1 Brown Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 450,000

Large 4 bedroom plus office air conditioned brick veneer home was built for a growing family, set amid established trees and gardens on a 3440 m corner allotment...

Walk to Golf

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This modern 4 bedroom executive home in The Heights Estate is located only 200m from the golf course and a short 3 minute drive to the middle of town. With 2 large...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fairwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Perfect Starter Home or Investment Property

3 Moncrieffe Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Low maintenance brick home that ticks all the boxes especially for the first home owner / investor. Features of the property include * 3 Bedrooms, 2 with...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!