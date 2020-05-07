MOTHER’S DAY SHOUT-OUT: Readers share what makes mum special

THICK AS THIEVES: Charlie and Georgie Wolf have enjoyed the quality time together they’ve had as a result of COVID-19.

THE easing of gathering restrictions couldn’t come at a better time for new mum Tessa Sissman who was forced to give birth without her mother by her side three weeks ago.

Followed by a ten day stay in St Vincent Hospital in Toowoomba due to complications, Mrs Sissman said pandemic restrictions meant she was unable to share the special time with anyone but her husband.

But Mrs Sissman said she’s grateful for the time she will get with her immediate family on Sunday.

“It was pretty hectic and hard that my mum wasn’t able to visit,” she said.

“But seeing Mum eventually meet her granddaughter for the first time was pretty special, she was bursting to see her.

“My mum’s an amazing Grandma I love everything about her, she’s always there for all of us,” she said.

First time Mum Tessa Sissman is looking forward to a landmark Mother’s Day spent with her new daughter, husband, Mum and extended family.

Georgie Wolf and her 17-year old daughter Charlie have already made their gift purchases for the day.

“My mum lives in Toowoomba and I’ve gotten her some ugg boots,” she said.

“We can’t really see them much but I will visit her next week when I go and donate plasma.

“She’s kind, generous, funny and creative, that’s what we love about her.”

Charlie Wolf said she was grateful for the way her mum has kept her entertained and focused through home schooling.

“She’s very loving and honest,” she said.

“My mum has made sure we’ve made it fun and it’s been a great opportunity for quality time as I’ll move to Brisbane for university next year.”

For 10 year-old Rachael Dennis, celebrating her grandma was just as important.

Rachael Dennis, 10, shopped for her Mother’s Day present with her grandmother.

“I got her a Chrysanthemum early and we’ve gotten a few things like pyjamas and chocolate for mum,” she said.

“My favourite way to spend time with mum is by doing art together, she spoils us.”

A mother herself, Lorraine Lowe said she always looks forward to Mother’s Day.

Lorraine Lowe with friend Hayley Holt and her son CJ Bender.

“My kids spoil me, my daughter lives in Coffs Harbour and she always sends me flowers,” she said.

“No doubt there will be plenty of food for when my other kids visit.”