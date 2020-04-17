MOTHER’S DAY: The local gift guide

SHOW YOUR LOVE: There are many ways you can thank mum for her support this Mother’s Day. iStock

SHOW YOUR LOVE: There are many ways you can thank mum for her support this Mother’s Day. iStock

MOTHERS from across the Southern Downs have been standing up to support their families through an incredibly challenging time.

For readers looking to show their appreciation for their unofficial teachers, counsellors and entertainers during isolation, the Daily News has compiled a perfectly-timed list of locally-sourced Mother’s Day gifts.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10.

Flowers

It’s the classic choice for a reason. Flowers are beautiful, simple, and will remind Mum of a time, not so long ago, when she was allowed to freely wander outside. Better still, Warwick Garden’s Galore is offering a social-distancing special. All bunches, created by the wildly creative Twig & Bud, are currently available for free delivery. Prices start at $20. For more information call 46614466.

Sweet treats

Being stuck at home for weeks on end can leave a bitter taste in the mouth. That’s a simple fix with local baker BO & CO. The recently revamped business, formerly known as Whipped, offers cakes and cupcakes for delivery within Warwick. Bonus points for supporting another local mum of three in her creative, entrepreneurial endeavours. For more information visit BO & CO on Facebook.

Breakfast in bed

It’s been a while since Mum has been able to have brunch with her mates, so why not bring the cafe to her? Pour a mimosa, get her friends on a Zoom call, and hit up The Cherry Tree Coffee and Dining for a delightful selection of breakfast favourites, starting from just $12. The cafe offers pick up or delivery and will waive the cost of delivery for every order over $50. To make an order call 4667 1746.

Find inner-peace

A house full of children stressing mum out? No worries, because Essence of my Heart yoga studio is still operating online. Let mum “ohm” her way through isolation with a bevy of classes designed to keep both her mind and body fit. All classes are now conducted via Zoom and are available for booking through their Facebook page, with gift vouchers available. For more information call 0416 939 903.

Push it good

For many women, the gym is a sanctuary of solo-time and sweet endorphins. If mum is missing her gym-fix, head to Ironside Industries to hire her some equipment. Create the at-home gym of your mum’s dreams with everything from a ski machine to a bench press. For more information call 4661 1129.

Wine

Sometimes exercise isn’t going to cut it and that’s when a thoughtful delivery from the winemakers at Ballandean Estate Wines will come in handy. The cellar door to the award-winning Granite Belt winery remains open, with takeaway or delivery available. Their 2019 Fiano is a particularly strong choice, having recently been featured on My Market Kitchen. For more information call 4684 1226.

Keep her occupied

For the mothers that have been a little too hands-on this isolation period, a DIY kit from Studio Style Inside Out may be the perfect solution. Local artist Louise Tait created a DIY macramé feather wall hanging kit for the very reasonable price of $12. Kill a few hours and brighten up the living space with the easy-to-follow, step-by-step photo instructions, with all materials included. Better yet, turn it into a group activity with three kits selling for a discounted $30. For more information call 0458 888 589.

Solo spa day

The spas may be shut, but the Granite Belt Christmas Farm has everything needed to keep the pamper session going. The family-owned business is selling a Mother’s Day Hamper with a delicious, cosy toasted marshmallow scent. It includes hand lotion, body lotion and a candle. All the kids need to do is YouTube how to give a proper hand-massage! The hamper costs $31.95 and includes gift wrapping. For more information call 0412 826 842.

A bit of company

Social distancing can be an isolating experience for extroverted empty-nesters. If mum has been complaining about the lack of company, perhaps a furry friend could be in order. Southern Downs Ark has a number of dogs, cats and kittens on offer. To view current listings, visit www.petrescue.com.au/groups/11056/Southern-Downs-ARK

Women know what they want

For those who’d rather leave it up to mum, there are ways to ensure spending money stays within the community. A Why Leave Town gift card is designed to support local businesses, who have been struggling through both drought and coronavirus closures. Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe, Tenterfield and Texas all have a card support system in place. For more information visit www.whyleavetown.com