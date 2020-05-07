MOTHER’S DAY: What you can and can’t do on Sunday

MOTHERHOOD will be celebrated with a little extra cheer this year after the Queensland Government lifts lockdown restrictions to allow family gatherings, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The announcement was a long time coming for Warwick resident Emmelene Stevens, who has been isolated from her extended family since restrictions began in March.

Miss Stevens and her two young daughters Delilah, 3, and Audrey, 1, have been relying on Facetime to feel connected to family in Toowoomba and Crows Nest.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been hard to be confined to the house, especially with no family around,” Miss Stevens said.

“We do a lot of video chatting because it’s important for them to see their grandparents and their aunty and to keep knowing who they are.

“I was concerned, with them being so young, they would forget their faces.”

Emmelene Stevens from Warwick, with her two daughters Audrey and Delilah.

While technology got them through the worst of the lockdown, it was nothing compared to the “big hug” that awaited them, said Miss Stevens.

“It was upsetting to think we (couldn’t) come together on Mother’s Day,” she said.

“Our family has always tried to make that day special for each other and I believe that’s important – Mums need to look out for each other and take time to appreciate each other and everything they do.”

Miss Stevens said her mother, Helen Stevens, has been her “inspiration” in parenthood.

“She goes above and beyond for me and my sister, she spoils us all of the time,” she said.

“She has so much love in her heart for us.”

Miss Stevens said she wasn’t sure what the family’s plans would be after the surprise announcement, stating she still felt it was better to play it safe and stay at home for now.

For residents wishing to venture out, however, the Daily News has answered your questions:

What are the new rules?

One household, of up to five people, can now visit another household in Queensland.

Can I visit my family if they live more than 50KM away?

Yes, but you must travel directly to the household and you “can’t go out into that community” according to the state’s chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young.

When can I visit another household?

The new easing of restrictions will begin in Queensland on Sunday, May 10.

Are there any limits on the number of people inside the home?

No, the household remaining at home may contain any number of people. The household travelling to meet them is limited to five people.

What if we have multiple households who want to visit mum on Mother’s Day?

Only one household can visit another household at any one time. That said, there are no limits on the number of households that can visit within a 24 hour period. This means one family can visit another household, leave, and then another family can visit later that day.

Does this mean I can visit my friends?

Yes, this rule applies to all households, not just families. This means if you and your two roommates wanted to visit another household together, you will be able to.

Does this mean I can visit my family in NSW?

No, unfortunately not yet. The QLD NSW border will remain closed.

Can my household meet another household in a park, or for a picnic?

No, the meeting must be limited to the home.

So what if I just want to go shopping, or to the park?

You can, but you are limited to having one companion and you must stay within 50KM of your usual place of residence.