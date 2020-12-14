Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Crime

Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

14th Dec 2020 7:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old man has suffered broken bones and has had teeth knocked out after he was hit by a motorbike at a park south of Brisbane.

Police are seeking witnesses to the event at Evergreen Park at Loganlea about 5.30pm on Sunday.

They say the man was walking his dog in the park when he approached a man on a motorbike who was alleged riding dangerously in the area.

After an argument, the rider is alleged to have deliberately ridden his bike into the man.

The man was taken to Logan Hospital and has received treatment for a broken leg and jaw and missing teeth.

Anyone with information, or footage, is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

More Stories

crash hit and run motorbike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

        Premium Content Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

        Crime Police were called to an alleged break and enter

        ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Premium Content ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Politics JobsFinder Queenslander portal delivers just 76 jobs at cost of $431k

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Qld economy boosted by $15 billion thanks to tourism, Christmas