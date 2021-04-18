Menu
he Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to a motorbike incident in the Southern Downs.
News

Motorbike rider flown to hospital after Southern Downs crash

Tom Gillespie
18th Apr 2021 5:04 PM
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked with flying a motorbike rider to hospital after an incident in the Southern Downs.

The man had been riding on a racetrack on Sunday morning, when his motorbike slid out from underneath him and crashed.

An onsite medical team were first on the scene, before QAS arrived to treat him.

Once on scene, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic assessed the patient and treated him for multiple injuries.

He was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, in a critical but stable condition.

The man was the third motorbike accident patient to be flown to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue this weekend.

