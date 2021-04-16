Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the North Burnett region after a motorbike rider crashed into a cow. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the North Burnett region after a motorbike rider crashed into a cow. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into cow

Holly Cormack
15th Apr 2021 10:00 PM | Updated: 16th Apr 2021 7:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to hospital with multiple injuries after crashing his motorbike into a cow west of Monto.

It's believed he was trail bike riding on a dirt road when a herd of cattle ran across in front of him.

The chopper was tasked to the scene just before 4pm this afternoon (Thursday 15 April).

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic worked with other QAS paramedics to treat the man, aged in his 60s, before he was loaded into the helicopter.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the North Burnett region after a motorbike rider crashed into a cow. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the North Burnett region after a motorbike rider crashed into a cow. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) personnel were also at the scene.

The rider was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with multiple injuries.

This is the third cattle-related accident RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews have been called to since Monday.

The Bundaberg crew went to the aid of an another man aged in his 60s this morning, who was struck by a gate while herding cattle in the Gladstone region.

Earlier in the week the Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew flew an injured man to hospital after he was trapped up against a fence by a bull.

monto crash motorbike crash north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Reports of plans to wipe out RSL mural sparks fierce outrage

        Premium Content Reports of plans to wipe out RSL mural sparks fierce outrage

        News Warwick RSL manager Michael Jones responds to wave of anger over reports piece by...

        Top 10 unmissable events in Warwick this weekend

        Premium Content Top 10 unmissable events in Warwick this weekend

        News From three-day sports blockbusters to cocktail nights and a visit from The Block...

        Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Premium Content Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Parenting Mum on why she agreed to an autopsy after twin was stillborn