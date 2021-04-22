Menu
A person is in a critical condition following an accident on the Mt Lindesay Highway.
Biker killed in fiery head-on crash southwest of Brisbane

by Maddy Morwood
22nd Apr 2021 3:35 PM
A 38-year-old man has died after a motorcycle collided head-on with a vehicle and burst into flames on the Mount Lindsay Highway at Woodhill southwest of Brisbane on Thursday morning.

Initial police investigations indicate that the motorcycle was travelling on the wrong side of the road when it collided with an oncoming BT-50 ute and then a Ford Mustang.

The motorcycle burst into flames, with the rider sustaining critical injuries and dying at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash at Woodhill on the Mount Lindesay Highway. Picture: 7 News
Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash at Woodhill on the Mount Lindesay Highway. Picture: 7 News

A man driving the ute suffered minor arm injuries while a female passenger was uninjured.

The male driver and passenger of the Ford Mustang were not injured, but the vehicle was destroyed by fire.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway remain closed and police are diverting traffic southbound along Cedar Vale Road and northbound along Bamboo Drive.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing to any witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage, along the Mount Lindesay Highway between Undullah Road and Cedar Vale Road from 11.10-11.30am Thursday, to come forward.

