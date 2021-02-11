Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Vaccine passports are coming soon
News

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe chest injuries’ in horror crash

by Jacob Miley
11th Feb 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has suffered "severe chest injuries" after falling from his bike on the Gold Coast.

Operations Supervisor David Morgan said a 49-year-old man slid off his motorcycle at the intersection of Banyula Drive and Nerang Connection Road at Nerang just after 5.30am.

The motorcycle came to rest under a parked truck.

The man suffered severe chest injuries, Mr Morgan said.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman initially said the man was critical.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a motorcyclist, in his 70s, was rescued after falling about 20 metres down an embankment at Springbrook near Gold Coast Springbrook Rd.

It's understood the motorcyclist was on a group ride when he went missing. He was found about 12.30am and pulled to safety by emergency crews.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the motorcyclist suffered a "significant lower limb injury" and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

jacob.miley1@news.com.au


Originally published as Motorcyclist suffers 'severe chest injuries' in horror crash

More Stories

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man explodes in rage after meth flushed down toilet

        Premium Content Man explodes in rage after meth flushed down toilet

        News The Southern Downs man destroyed furniture and shouted obscenities before police were forced to intervene.

        REVEALED: Queensland’s top 20 causes of death

        Premium Content REVEALED: Queensland’s top 20 causes of death

        Health Queensland’s leading causes of death have been revealed

        Grove Juice faces huge blow over tough new health laws

        Premium Content Grove Juice faces huge blow over tough new health laws

        News The major Warwick employer has pleaded for help to stop a state move that could...

        NAMED: Warwick thieves, dangerous drivers front court

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick thieves, dangerous drivers front court

        News One woman was convicted of keeping five guns and ammo unsecured around her 5yo...