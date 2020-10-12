Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Walloon on October 11.
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Walloon on October 11.
News

Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ injuries in crash

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Oct 2020 7:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich on Sunday evening.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Walloon at 5pm yesterday.

A man was transported from the scene of the crash at Haigslea Amberley Road and Anthonys Road to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

"He had significant injuries to his extremities," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"He was transported in a serious condition."

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

crash ipswich motorcyclist
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA GALLERY: 50+ photos that captured the 2020 Warwick Cup

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 50+ photos that captured the 2020 Warwick Cup

        Whats On From the most fashionable to the biggest partygoers, here are the photos you can’t miss from the 2020 race day.

        Motorist dies after truck, car collide

        Premium Content Motorist dies after truck, car collide

        News Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of one motorist and...

        Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Premium Content Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Employment Small businesses in Queensland fear hiring new staff

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites