ROADWORKS: Warwick motorists can soon expect delays as works begin on a crash-prone section of the Cunningham Highway.

Motorists and heavy vehicle drivers are being urged to expect delays on the Cunningham Highway at the Goomburra Road and Gladfield Back Road intersection over coming weeks.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will conduct road widening and drainage works at the intersection, 25km east of Warwick, from early May to mid-June 2021.

Works will be dependent on weather conditions.

TMR said the intersection’s crash history will be addressed by installing dedicated turning lanes, improved signage and other safety features such as extra guide posts and reflective pavement markers.

Crashes at the intersection have mostly been the result of westbound vehicles stopping to turn

right into Goomburra Road and being rear-ended.

The works will widen turnout lanes on both Goomburra and Gladfield Back roads and modify the

Cunningham Highway line marking to make the intersection safer and improve visibility for

approaching drivers, the department said.

Works will be undertaken between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday and access to affected

properties will be maintained. Due to the nature of these works, an increase in noise levels in

expected.

For up-to-date information on traffic disruptions, visit the QLDTraffic website at

www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au, call 13 19 40 or download the QLDTraffic app from the app store.

Originally published as Motorists face delays as major Warwick roadworks start