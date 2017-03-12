Motorists heading to court on drink driving charges

STANTHORPE police charged two motorists for drink driving overnight Saturday.

A 25-year-old woman registered a blood alcohol level of .081 and will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court in April.

Police charged a 22-year-old man after his blood alcohol reading was .133. He has had his licence suspended pending his court appearance next month.

Two motorists were also issued with tickets for speeding after being nabbed at 13kmh and 18kmh over the limit on the New England Highway between Stanthorpe and Wallangarra.