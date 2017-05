MOTORISTS may experience short delays at Madsen Bridge today with heavy machinery in place on the upstream side of the bridge.

The heavy machinery on the bridge has meant the lane heading into Warwick is closed and restricting traffic to the lane heading out of Warwick.

Traffic controllers are on scene and around 9am motorists were experiencing up to a two-minute delay.

The work is being undertaken by RoadTek.

Speed around the bridge area has been reduced to 40kmh.