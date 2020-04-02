Motorists’ outrage at ‘price gouging’ during pandemic

FUEL PRICES: Warwick motorists are still yet to benefit at the petrol pump despite the plunging price of oil on stock markets.

FUEL PRICES: Warwick motorists are still yet to benefit at the petrol pump despite the plunging price of oil on stock markets.

FUEL prices around the country have dropped to a record low as a result of the global pandemic’s impact on the fuel market.

But Warwick customers claim they’re being ripped off at the pump, as prices remain at an average of $1.30 around the Rose City.

According to the ACCC, prices should be sitting between 93 cents and $1 per litre, with a major drop seen in Toowoomba stations and even as close as Inglewood.

The drop was anticipated as a result of a the oil price drop felt globally.

Residents took to Facebook to vent their frustrations.

“They are saying it should be 93 cents on the news, what a rip off,” Lucas Riley said.

“Only 99 cents per litre in Toowoomba,” Tina Callaghan said.

The cheapest fuel offering in Warwick yesterday was at the BP on Albion St at $1.28 per litre.

The highest is at the United station on Wallace St, at $1.43 per litre.

RACQ spokesman Renee Smith said Warwick residents were being “ripped off”.

“At the moment the average price in Warwick is 130.7cpl which is too high,” she said.

“The current Brisbane wholesale price (14-day rolling average) is 94.2 cents per litre and we would like to see prices fall to 105 cents per litre in Warwick to reflect this.

“Motorists are being ripped off at the bowser by fuel companies who are failing to pass on savings to motorists.”

Following in second cheapest is the Metro Petroleum on Locke St.

One resident remarked it would be cheaper to drive to Inglewood for fuel, where fuel is sitting at $1.06 per litre.

“I wish I knew what to do,” Shane Spies said.

“I can’t believe driving to Inglewood would save 25 cents per litre.”