Motors of past light up town with Chevy festival

CRUISER CLASS: Many Chevrolets will be on display.

WARWICK will be the Chevrolet capital of the nation this weekend.

The 41st National Chevrolet Festival will light up the Rose City, with hundreds of vehicles making the journey.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Queensland Chevrolet Car Club and the 55-56-57 Shoebox Club of Queensland, and QCCC president Ian Turner said Warwick was a logical venue to choose.

"We've had fantastic support from the town of Warwick in getting the festival up and running, as well as spreading the word,” Mr Turner said.

"Everybody from council, through to sponsors and shopkeepers have been amazing.

"It makes it easier to organise an event when everybody is so helpful.

Mr Turner said the event would draw people from far and wide, and will showcase the region to many tourists.

"We have visitors coming from all over Australia.

"People have registered from South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria, with some potentially coming from Western Australia as well,” he said.

"We even have two people making the trip from New Zealand, and it is so encouraging to see the reception that the festival has received.

"Participants will get a chance to have a ride around the Morgan Park circuit on Friday, as well as explore the region when we drive through to Killarney and Queen Mary Falls on Sunday.”

There are cars from the 1910s right through to the 2000s, providing spectators with a taste of history on show over four days.The 41st National Chevrolet Festival is being held from September 22-25, with a plethora of events planned over the four days.

Today will feature a drive around Morgan Park during the lunch break of the Shannons Nationals, before an evening barbecue at Leslie Park.

The show 'n' shine headlines tomorrow, followed by a cruise on Palmerin St at night.

The festival moves south on Sunday, with a drive to Killarney during the day, with a presentation dinner at the Warwick RSL.

Festivities finish on Monday 25 with a farewell breakfast at Leslie Park.